US Senate Negotiates COVID Spending Package

The size of the bipartisan package to provide more spending to fight COVID-19 could be reduced to $10 billion, US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday, and the top Democrat in the chamber also said. suggested that the amount could be lowered.

Negotiators have been trying for weeks to revive a $15.6 billion deal they forged earlier this month. That pact fell apart after House Democrats rejected cuts to pandemic aid to states, and the two sides remain divided on how to find funding that both Democrats and Republicans find acceptable.

The new money would go toward the purchase of vaccines, treatments and tests, of which the government says few remain, despite the fact that the BA.2 omicron variant is spreading rapidly in the United States and other countries.

“It’s still kind of a work in progress, but as of last night it looked like it’s going to go down from 15 to 10,” McConnell, R-Kentucky, said in an interview with Punchbowl News.

Minutes later, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer offered a similar picture to the Senate floor, though he didn’t mention numbers.

“I plead with my fellow Republicans to join us,” said Schumer, a Democrat from New York. “We want more than you, but we have to achieve something.”

Republicans are demanding that the measure be paid for with pandemic funds that were approved for previous relief measures but have not yet been spent. Negotiators from both sides have said they have not yet been able to decide how to go about it.

McConnell said Democrats are “unwilling to find another $5 billion” in the roughly $100 billion that hasn’t been spent.