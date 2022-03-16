US Senate passes bill to make daylight saving time permanent

5 tips to rest better 0:48

(CNN) — The Senate on Tuesday approved a measure that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States.

The Sunlight Protection Act passed by unanimous consensus, though it would still need to pass the House of Representatives and be signed by President Joe Biden to become law.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, one of the bill’s sponsors, said he has no guarantee the House will pick it up, but “it’s an idea whose time has come.”

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who was presiding at the time the bill was considered and who represents Arizona, a state that does not observe daylight saving time, could be heard at the microphone saying “Ooh, I love it. “. Upon her approval, she let out a “Yes!”

The bill has bipartisan support that includes several Republican and Democratic co-sponsors.

“You will see that it is an eclectic collection of members of the United States Senate in favor of what we have just done here in the Senate, and that is to pass a bill to make daylight saving time permanent,” Rubio said in remarks on the floor. of the Senate. “Just this past weekend, we all went through that twice-a-year ritual of turning the clock back and forth and the disruption that goes with it. And you have to wonder after a while why do we keep doing it?” .

“If we get this passed, we won’t have to keep doing this stupid thing,” Rubio added. If the measure passes Congress and becomes law, it would mean the end of the change that is made every year in the fall.

Senator Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, expressed his support for the bill after being told of its approval.

“I think the extra hour at the end of the day on a consistent basis is better than it being dark when the kids go to school and dark when the kids get home,” he said.

Rubio noted that the bill delays implementation until November 2023 because, he said, the transportation industry has already drawn up the schedules based on the existing scheme and asked for additional months to make the adjustment.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, the top Democratic sponsor, said Tuesday before the bill’s passage that it would “provide an opportunity for Americans across the country to rid themselves of (clock) backwardness and make the clock permanent. summer and add a little sunshine into most people’s lives.

CNN’s Lauren Fox, Clare Foran and Ted Barrett contributed to this report.