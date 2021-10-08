US Senator buys Bitcoin | American politics wants BTC

There are so many to believe in Bitcoin – even at the top of politics. Senator Cynthia Lummis – Republican from Wyoming – isn’t exactly a new acquaintance for anyone who follows the cryptocurrency world closely.

Already some time ago he had admitted that he had invested in Bitcoin – and now – thanks to filing required of investments for i US senators we find that it has invested up to $ 100,000 right in $ BTC.

A Bitcoin investment of up to $ 100,000

Senator Cynthia Lummis moves all-in on Bitcoin

It really isn’t the first time we talk about Bitcoin in association with Senator Lummis, who is of Republican background and hails from Wyoming. In fact, the same had confirmed that it had purchased several $ BTC, some of which acquired during 2013, at a price of approx $ 330 each.

Now given the obligation for investors to declare most of the investments in financial assets, the senator had (albeit late as we shall see) to admit to having bought between $ 51,000 and $ 100,000 in value August 16 last, or when BTC it was worth approx $ 46,000. An investment that has therefore already paid off a lot to the cryptocurrency senator, who among other things has fought several times to protect this world from the onslaught of US government rules.

What does it mean for Bitcoin?

In terms of investment in the strict sense, it is not really something too important, because it is a commitment up to $ 100,000 in reality little can move in regards to the price of an asset that is traded for every day billions of dollars. Symbolically and politically, however, this is something extremely important: because it now exists at US Senate a senator (actually in good company) ready to fight, where needed, to protect the world of cryptocurrencies.

The alignments of the two main American political parties are now becoming increasingly clear, with the republicans who seem to be far more open to Bitcoin – with i Dem (who also occupy the White House) who have behaved over and over again like fierce opponents of everything that revolves around the world of cryptocurrencies.

A small delay for the senator, but it ended in the best way

The investment in Bitcoin by the Senator Lummis he also started a small crime mystery of a legal nature. Yes, because the senator would have crossed the line of 45 days within which the investments of the senators must be declared.

An error that, however, the internal commission considered to be in good faith, without there having been any disciplinary consequences. However, it is not clear for the moment what the entire amount of the Bitcoin held by the senator – who is still there hodler more important than the American and non-American political landscape. A good sign of the new advancing, even at the political level. All this while in Italy we keep talking about pyramid of bits and other chatter that has little to do with the real world of cryptocurrencies.