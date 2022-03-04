US senator calls for Putin to be assassinated

In a television interview, veteran Senator Lindsey Graham called for “someone in Russia” to assassinate President Vladimir Putin to stop his advancing invasion of Ukraine.

“How does this end? Somebody in Russia needs to stand up … and take this guy down,” the senator told the conservative Fox News network.

He later repeated this message in a series of tweets, claiming that “the only people who can fix this are the Russian people.” “Is there a Brute in Russia?” she said in reference to one of Julius Caesar’s assassins.

The former GOP presidential candidate also wondered if there was “a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg” in the Russian army, alluding to the German officer who tried to kill Adolf Hitler in 1944.

“You would be doing a great service to your country and the world,” he added. The senator from South Carolina, with almost 20 years in office, had presented during the day a resolution condemning the Russian president and his commanders for committing “war crimes” and “crimes against humanity.”

On the other hand, a group of legislators in the United States called on Biden to ban purchases of Russian oil.

A fortnight of US lawmakers on Thursday urged President Joe Biden to ban imports of Russian oil as further punishment for invading Ukraine, a step the White House has so far refused to take.

“The United States should not subsidize Vladimir Putin’s war in the Ukraine by buying and importing Russian oil,” said West Virginia Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

Moore Capito is part of a group of senators, Republicans and Democrats, who presented a bill in the afternoon that seeks to ban these imports. Many of them represent states known for their oil production.

The initiative is promoted by the senator from West Virginia, Democrat Joe Manchin, and Senator Lisa Murkowski, Republican from Alaska.

Biden said Wednesday that “nothing is ruled out” about the possibility of curbing these imports.

But the White House warned at the same time about the risks associated with that decision, such as the increase in the price of black gold, which could penalize American consumers.

“Our goal here is that every step (in the response) that we take has the maximum impact on President Putin and the minimum consequences on the American people,” Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, said Thursday.

The group of legislators, however, received the support of the powerful speaker of the House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

“I’m in favor of banning it,” he told a news conference Thursday morning.

It would undoubtedly be a symbolically strong sanction but a priori without insurmountable consequences for the United States, a large oil producer that does not import much Russian oil.

Even without a barrage of Russian hydrocarbon sanctions so far, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has already pushed oil prices to their highest level in more than a decade, while gas hit new records.

It is worth remembering that last Wednesday, the US government downplayed on Wednesday the possibility of banning Russian oil imports in retaliation for the Ukraine invasion, although it said it remained an option.

President Joe Biden said “nothing is off the table” when asked by reporters if oil could be the next target of unprecedented US and Western sanctions against Moscow.

Washington, along with the EU and other allies, has already imposed sanctions aimed at punishing the Russian currency, the banking sector, the airlines, among other targets.

However, with oil prices soaring around the world and Biden’s administration under pressure from domestic inflation, the White House indicated that targeting Russia’s oil was not a priority.

“We do not have a strategic interest in reducing global energy supply,” deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

“That would drive up prices at gas stations for Americans… That’s something we’re very aware of.”

*With information from AFP

