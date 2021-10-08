US Senator invests $ 100,000 in BTC

More and more American politicians believe and invest in Bitcoin, the Senator Cyntintia Lummis however this time it has been overcome.

In the past, the Republican of Wyoming had admitted to having bought Bitcoin, but it is evident that in recent months it has taken steps to increase the dose.

According to what is reported on filling required, the official document that periodically reports updated data on investments by US senators, the increase in BTC tokens in his possession has grown substantially.

To date, Lummis holds a number of Bitcoins worth $ 100,000. In short, a respectable crypto nest egg, but why does this create such a stir?

Bitcoin: Senator defends and invests

Already in 2013 Cyntia Lummis had been talking about herself in relation to Bitcoin. The senator, a staunch cryptocurrency advocate ever since, said she had bought BTC when their price was still $ 330.

An investment that has grown dramatically over time, given how the prices have evolved and which has amply rewarded it for the trust placed in it.

It is therefore not surprising that the Republican continues to invest, especially since at the congress more than once she fought to prevent US rules from limiting the world of cryptocurrencies in any way.

What is surprising, however, is that the senator declared that she had invested in bitcoin a amount ranging between $ 51,000 and $ 100,000. This means he bought it at the time when the price was around $ 46,000.

In short, the history of the purchase just before a great rise returns to repeat itself. The purchase timing of the Senator begins to become a noteworthy figure and once again allowed her to earn a considerable amount.

Final notes

What impact does all of this have on Bitcoin? While it is a respectable figure, the $ 100,000 invested by Cynthia Lummis is not enough to have an impact on the price of BTC.

In terms of trust and sentiment, the speech is different.

In addition to growing Bitcoin’s reputation as an investment asset, the Senator’s support reassures that there is someone ready to defend the value of the entire crypto world even on the upper floors.

