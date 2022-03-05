US Senator Suggested Assassinating Vladimir Putin, White House Replies That That Is Not His “Policy” | International | News

The White House spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, assured this Friday that assassinating foreign leaders is not part of “the policy of the United States”, in response to a senator who Suggested killing Russian President Vladimir Putinto end the invasion of Ukraine.

During a television interview on Thursday, the Republican Senator Lindsey Graham I affirm that “The only way this shit is over is for someone in Russia to get this guy (Putin) out of the way.” which, in his opinion, would be a “great service” for Russia and the rest of the world.

“We do not advocate assassinating the leader of a foreign country or regime. It is not a policy of the United States,” Psaki replied this Friday when asked about the matter at her daily press conference at the White House.

The spokeswoman said that the president of the United States, Joe Biden, considers that “a path for diplomacy remains open” and that the dialogue “will help to resolve” the situation.

Psaki stressed that the United States would “welcome” a ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors, but not the assassination of foreign leaders.

Russia asks for official explanations

Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoli Antonov, responded Friday that Graham’s statements are “unacceptable and outrageous,” and demanded official explanations.

“The level of Russophobia and hatred in the United States is out of control. It is incredible that the senator of a country that promotes its values ​​as a guide for all humanity gives itself the luxury of calling terrorism,” the diplomat reproached, according to pick up the Embassy on Facebook.

There was also criticism from the Republican ranks, such as that of Senator Ted Cruz, who considered that proposing to assassinate Putin is “an exceptionally bad idea.”

“Impose massive economic sanctions, boycott Russian oil and gas, and send military aid for the Ukrainians to defend themselves, but a call for the assassination of heads of state should not be made,” Cruz said. (I)