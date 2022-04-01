US senators ask FTC to oppose Microsoft-Activision deal

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

If the protagonists of the deal between Microsoft and Activision-Blizzard thought that it was enough to let the labor scandal pass during the acquisition process, they were wrong. As time progresses, the complaints, the lack of action, the presence of Bobby Kotick, along with managers, and the lukewarm position of the company that owns Xbox have only drawn the attention of authorities and representatives. Today, United States Senators called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to review the purchase very well and if it considers that it harms workers, oppose it.

US senators are concerned about the Activision purchase and the damage it would do to workers

Through a letter addressed to Lina Khan, director of the FTC, Senators Bernard Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Sheldon Whitehouse and Cory A. Booker, expressed their concern about the lack of action to resolve the problems of Activision-Blizzard workers. , whose fight was left in the middle of the acquisition by Microsoft, and the possibility that the lack of attention will create a bad precedent in the video game industry. The document, shared by Stephen Totilo, a journalist from Axiosbegins with a request to the FTC to carefully review the purchase of Activision-Blizzard by Microsoft, but from a perspective that considers the damage suffered by the company’s employees Call of Duty and the fight they have been waging for months to improve working conditions and for the formation of a union, an act that falls on the workers of Raven Software.

In this sense, the Senators consider the deal between Microsoft and Activision-Blizzard as a monopsony, that is, the sole interest of a plaintiff to acquire goods or services, in this case Microsoft as the only interested party in buying Activision, and the effect that may have in the organization of workers.

The letter defines the actions of Microsoft and Xbox as opportunistic and cynical

Subsequently, the document reviews the confirmed reports of harassment and abuse at Activision-Blizzard, along with the lawsuits that weigh against the company, in addition to criticizing the permanence of Bobby Kotick and the exit package that would guarantee him a millionaire sum when he stopped be CEO. However, after this the tone of the representatives raises Microsoft by considering the acquisition as “an opportunistic and cynical attempt to capitalize on the systemic problems of Activision-Blizzard that have come to light”. At the same time, the Senators question the fact that days after Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, declared that they were evaluating the brand’s behavior regarding the Activision situation, Satya Nadella had the idea of ​​buying the company taking advantage of the low in their actions, pointing out that the only thing that Microsoft is interested in is making money and not the well-being of workers.

In addition, the letter defines Microsoft’s non-opposition position on the formation of a union as vague, without real commitment, and “outspoken.”

Finally, the Senators ask Lina Khan and the FTC to oppose the acquisition of Activision-Blizzard by Microsoft if it proves harmful to the interests of workers in the video game industry.

Stay informed, in LEVEL UP.

Related Video: SPECIALS – What’s Happening at Activision Blizzard?

Source