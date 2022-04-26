US sends Ukraine artillery to destroy Russian weapons

The US push to send artillery to Ukraine it aims to degrade Russian forces, not just on the current battlefield but in the long term, according to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and military experts.

The United States, France, the Czech Republic and other allies are sending dozens of long-range howitzers to help Ukraine to stop the offensive escalation in the east of the Donbas region.

Backed by better air defense, attack drones and Western intelligence, the allies hope that kyiv will be able to destroy a huge amount of Russian weapons power in the coming confrontation.

After returning to kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian defense chiefs and President Volodomir Zelensky, Austin told reporters in Poland early Monday that Washington’s expectations were higher.

Russia “It’s already lost a lot of military capability and a lot of its troops, to be blunt. And we want to see them not being able to quickly replicate that capability,” Austin said.

“We want to see Russia weakened to the point where she can’t do the kinds of things she has done by invading Ukraine“.

war of attrition

This is a change from Washington’s initial approach, when it simply hoped to help prevent Moscow’s takeover of the Ukrainian capital and the overthrow of the Zelensky government.

In fact, aided by anti-aircraft and anti-armor missiles provided by the United States and European allies, Ukrainian troops forced the Russian military to withdraw from northern Ukraine within six weeks of the February 24 invasion.

However, Moscow now controls swathes of the east and south of Ukraineapparently aiming to expand into the center of the country by sending more troops and equipment there.

Their plan, experts believe, is to use long-range bombardment to push back most of the forces of Ukraine and then send troops and tanks to secure the territory.

The best option of Ukraine is to respond with superior artillery, backed up by air strikes, to destroy Russian power, according to Mike Jacobson, a US civilian field artillery expert.

Jacobson predicted that this will lead to a “war of attrition” in which Ukrainewith allied-supplied equipment that has greater range and accuracy, could stop the Russians.

“I think superior artillery will undermine the ability of the Russians to sustain this fight,” Jacobson told AFP.

Phillips O’Brien, a professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews, wrote that the coming artillery war will be reminiscent of World War I, where each side tried to defeat the other with debilitating bombardment.

the army of Russia “It is considerably smaller and suffered greater equipment loss. The Army of Ukraine it’s smaller, but it’s about to be much better armed,” he said.

“Russia You need to change that dynamic or you’ll lose the war of attrition.”

rapid deployment

The United States and allies are moving fast with supplies to take advantage of the slow regrouping of Russian forces following their withdrawal from northern Ukraine.

have already been sent to Ukraine at least 18 of the 90 towed artillery pieces promised by Washington in the past two weeks, with more to be dispatched soon this week, according to a Pentagon official.

Washington is also delivering nearly 200,000 rounds of howitzer ammunition and is preparing ammunition for artillery made in Russia which the Ukrainian forces operate.

Some 50 Ukrainian troops have already received training in the use of US howitzers and more will be trained this week.

Meanwhile, France is sending its ultra-advanced mobile howitzer, Caesar, and the Czech Republic its older self-propelled howitzers.

Canada is also sending advanced, guided “Excalibur” howitzers and projectiles capable of traveling more than 40 kilometers and accurately hitting targets.

“The fighting in Donbass will largely depend on what we call long-range fire, particularly artillery,” a senior US defense official said.

“That’s why we’re focusing on getting them artillery and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles,” the official said.

It refers to Allied-supplied “suicide drones,” bomb-armed unmanned aerial vehicles that can be directed for hours to seek out and then explode on Russian targets.

However, nobody assures that a strategy like that allows Ukraine expel the Russians.

If kyiv prevails in artillery combat, “it will eventually force them (the Russians) to escalate or negotiate realistically,” Jacobson concluded.

“Russia will be frustrated, but not defeated”