US: Snow Storm Coming, 75 Million People Alert – Last Hour

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, JAN 29 – Bad weather emergency on the east coast of the United States: 75 million Americans are on alert for the expected ‘cyclone bomb’ that could cause heavy snow and strong winds from Charlotte to Washington to New York and Boston in the next few hours. Thousands of flights have already been canceled: Delta has stopped at least 750 flights scheduled for Saturday, while the Boston airport has canceled over 2,000. The capital of Massachusetts is one of the cities that should be hit hardest by the storm. But the states of New York and New Jersey have also declared a state of emergency in view of the massive snowstorm that is approaching. In New York alone, meteorologists predict between 20 and 30 centimeters of snow with winds of up to 72.42 kilometers. Authorities, including the White House, warn about freezing temperatures and dangerous conditions, especially when it comes to roads. (HANDLE).

