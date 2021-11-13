US, Steve Bannon indicted by grand jury for outrage to Congress. He refused to testify about the January 6 assault

Last October 20 he had refused to testify and now Steve Bannon has been Indicted in a federal grand jury for contempt of Congress for the failure to respond to the subpoena and delivery of documents of the commission of inquiry into the attack on Congress on January 6. Donald Trump’s controversial former strategist will have to surrender to the authorities on November 15 and risks, if convicted, up to two years in prison and a $ 1,000 fine. With the indictment, the Justice Department will face the difficult test of prosecuting one of the top advisors of a former American president. Also Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, was called to testify by the commission. Meadows, through his lawyers, has made it known that he does not intend to fulfill the mandate received until the definition and application of the executive privilege that Trump and his lawyers claim is clearer.

“From the first day I took office, I promised Department of Justice officials that we would show Americans in word and deed that the Department complies with the law, is based on facts and rules, and aims for justice. The same for everyone. Today’s accusations reflect this commitment “, said the Minister of Justice, Merrick Garland, criticized for slow action on Bannon after the House voting outrage in Congress had sent the case back to federal authorities. The two counts against Bannon – one for non-appearance and one for non-delivery of documents – each involve between 30 days and one year in prison. The path chosen by Bannon and Meadow “will not override the commission’s efforts to get answers on January 6 and ensure that such a thing does not happen again,” said Liz Cheney, the Republican bitter enemy of Donald Trump who sits on the commission set up by the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi.

Trump follows developments from afar and celebrates two of his major legal victories including a New York judge upholding the motion to dismiss his former attorney’s lawsuit. Michael Cohen against the Trump Organization.