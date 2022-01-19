US stock market on the edge of the precipice but surprising the performance of European lists and the Milan stock exchange

The American stock market continues to travel negatively. Even in yesterday’s session, the US indices closed strongly down. The opening European stock exchanges suffered a sharp decline, but during the day they managed to recover some of the lost ground. On the stock market, attention must now be paid to the risk of a Wall Street collapse. Savers are watching carefully the US stock exchange on the brink of the precipice but the performance of the European lists and the Milan stock exchange is astonishing.

The day on the equity markets had started very badly. After yesterday’s heavy closing of the US stock exchange, the Asian stock exchanges all closed down. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index ended the session with a 2.8% drop, even higher than the Nasdaq’s 2.6% drop the night before. The Chinese markets also closed lower but with limited losses.

With these premises, the start of negotiations in Europe was very heavy. At the beginning, the main lists of the Old Continent started badly. Then in the middle of the morning the stock exchanges began a slow but steady recovery, which led them to close in positive ground. At the end of the day, the Euro Stoxx 50 closed up 0.2%. The German stock exchange also gained 0.2% while the Paris stock exchange rose 0.5%. London closed with a rise of 0.4%.

At the time of the close of the stock exchanges in Europe, the Wall Street indices were in very small gains. In reality, the opening of the US stock exchange penalized the recovery of the European indices, in fact, at the start of trading, Wall Street opened down. Yet yesterday’s heavy fall in the Nasdaq only affected the European stock exchanges at the start of the session. Now all eyes are on this index which could decide the fate of Piazza Affari and the European stock exchanges, with an unexpected outcome. The decline in US prices could channel the fleeing capital to the European markets. Today’s session could be a preview of what can happen to the EU stock exchanges in the coming weeks.

Piazza Affari for once was the worst among the main European lists. The Ftse Mib (INDEX: FTSEMIB) closed down 0.4% at the end of the session, ending at 27,370 points. However, before the opening of Wall Street, the index had managed to turn positive. Rising energy prices drove Saipem, which was the best blue chip stock today, with a 3.7% gain. Unfortunately Telecom, in deep crisis, has spliced ​​the Italian stock exchange. The stock, after yesterday’s collapse of more than 3%, also lost a further 3% today. Time passes and the possible takeover of KKR moves away, so the operators begin to sell the shares.

