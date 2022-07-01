News

US Supreme Court limits Biden’s powers to combat climate change in landmark ruling

CO2 emissions from a plant

The landmark ruling by the US Supreme Court represents a major setback for President Joe Biden’s climate plans.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has lost some of its powers to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The president called it a “devastating decision” but said the ruling would not undermine his efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

The case against the EPA was brought by West Virginia on behalf of 18 other states. largely led by Republicans and some of the largest coal companies in the country.

