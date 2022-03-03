US suspends nuclear missile tests to send a message to Russia

The United States on Wednesday postponed the launch tests of three Minuteman nuclear missiles scheduled for this week to send Russia the message that it will not go its way, after Moscow put its nuclear arsenal on alert in the framework of the invasion of Ukraine.

This was announced at a press conference by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, who stated that it is not a decision “taken lightly”, but that it seeks to teach that the United States “is a responsible nuclear power.”

“To demonstrate that we have no intention of taking actions that could be misconstrued, the Department of Defense has ordered that test launches for three Minuteman intercontinental missiles scheduled for this week be postponed.”Kirby said.

After launching the Russian invasion of Ukraine last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his nuclear forces to be put into a “special duty regime”.

At a press conference on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken explained that the US government still sees “no reason” to raise its nuclear alert level in light of Putin’s words.

Blinken described as “the height of irresponsibility the announcement of the Russian president, whom he reminded that” a nuclear war cannot be won and should never be fought.

“Russia and the United States have long agreed that the use of nuclear weapons would be devastating for the entire world,” he insisted.