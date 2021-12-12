US takings, disappointing debut for West Side Story – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, DEC 12 – Debut below expectations for West Side Story by Steven Spielberg: the reinterpretation of the famous musical starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler raised 10.5 million dollars over the weekend on 2,800 screens.



After the tepid reception of the first day, 20th Century and Disney had estimated that the film – released 64 years after the iconic Broadway play and 60 years after the first film adaptation – would have grossed at least $ 13 million at the North American box office in the end. week.



The meager booty still allows West Side Story to conquer the top of the charts, ousting Encanto, the Disney musical fairy tale, which gets $ 9.4 million, surpassing the 71.3 million in total. Third place for Ghostbusters: Afterlife (which will arrive in Italy as Ghostbusters: Legacy), which brings home 7.1 million dollars (over 112 million total income), followed by House of Gucci by Ridley Scott, with Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, who has to settle for just over 4 million dollars (41 million in total). In fifth position the Marvel’s Eternals: the film directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, with Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie, puts in cash 3.1 million dollars over the weekend, exceeding 161 million overall. (HANDLE).

