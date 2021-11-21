US takings, the new Ghostbusters – Cinema flies

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (released in Italy as Ghostbusters: Legacy), the film by Jason Reitman that sees the Ghostbusters reunite again for the third chapter of the famous saga of the 80s, jumped to the top of the US box office of the weekend totaling 44 million. dollars.

This weekend it was also released in Italy in 460 screens.

In second place the Eternals with another 10.8 million dollars for an overall total between the domestic and international markets of over 336 million dollars.

In third place Clifford the Big Red Dog, the family comedy directed by Walt Becker and based on the homonymous series of children’s books by Norman Bridwell: 8.1 million.

Fourth position for a film that is talked about for possible Oscar nominations: King Richard, a sports biopic with Will Smith as the father of tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams: it had a box office of 5.7 million. In fifth place is Denis Villeneuve's Dune which adds 3.1 million to an overall total that has exceeded 367 million dollars.