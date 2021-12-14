US, the Commission of Inquiry into the Assault on the Capitol asks for the indictment of the former Trump chief of staff: “He refused to testify”

There Commission of the House of Representatives from Washington investigatingattack on the Capitol of January 6, 2021 asked for the indictment for Mark Meadows. Former White House chief of staff in the presidency Trump is accused of outrage to Congress for refusing to testify on the revolt of January 6, thus giving proof of “intentional non-compliance”, as declared by the President of the Commission, Bennie Thompson. Thus the select committee unanimously accepted the contents of the Congress report on Meadows, postponing the matter to the vote, expected for today, by the full House of Representatives.

The position of the former administration chief of staff continues to deteriorate after news of one was released yesterday mail sent to a contact of his, who is not quoted, in which Meadows explained that the National Guard would have been present at the demonstration in favor of the former president for “Protect pro-Trump people” and that “other troops would be ready to intervene”. “Meadows was in contact with at least some of the people who were organizing the January 6 demonstration, one of whom expressed safety concerns. So Meadows used his personal cellphone to discuss details of the demonstration, ”Thompson wrote in the report. Not only. According to Congressional investigators, the then White House chief of staff spoke several times with Republican leaders of states where the vote was contested, urging them to send large non-pro-Biden voters to Congress. And several times he used his personal email to forward allegations of alleged election fraud to the Justice Department. Mail and solicitations were also sent to the vice president’s office, Mike Pence, asking him to prevent the session for certification.

But the shadows on the conduct of Meadows highlighted by the Commission do not end there. According to what emerged, in the days preceding the assault a Capitol Hill he also received a plan consisting of 38 pages in Power Point prepared by a former colonel in the Texan army who supported the thesis of the stolen elections in which the tycoon to declare it state of emergency before the handover to the White House. A real coup project which, however, the then chief of staff decided to ignore.