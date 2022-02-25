US to deploy 7,000 additional troops to Germany

US President Joe Biden ordered 7,000 US troops to Germany on Thursday to bolster NATO in Europe after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I have authorized the deployment of additional United States forces to Germany as part of the NATO response,” Biden said during a White House news conference on the war in Ukraine.

Subsequently, the Pentagon specified that there are about 7,000 combat brigade members from the United States who will be deployed in the coming days in Germany “to reassure the allies of the Atlantic Alliance and deter Russian aggression.”

During his speech at the White House, Biden stressed that US forces in Europe will not set foot in Ukraine, a country that is not part of the Atlantic Alliance, and that their goal is to “defend” NATO allies.

“The United States will defend every inch of NATO territory with all its might,” the president said.

In this regard, Biden warned Russia that an attack against any member of the Alliance would mean “an attack against everyone”, as established by the Washington Treaty, the cornerstone of the Atlantic Alliance.

Biden explained that he is in contact with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to prepare “additional moves if they are necessary to support” the military alliance.

This new deployment adds to the 6,800 soldiers recently posted by the United States temporarily to Europe (in countries on the eastern flank of NATO such as Romania, Germany or Poland) to respond to the crisis in Ukraine.

These troops are added to the more than 80,000 US soldiers who are on the continent on permanent or rotating missions.

Apart from sending these soldiers, the US has 8,500 soldiers in its territory on “high alert”, who are ready to be mobilized, and in the event of a deployment they would do so under the command of NATO.

After months of tensions, Russia has launched a military operation in Ukraine in recent hours with bombings in several urban centers, which has led the Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, to declare martial law throughout the country and break diplomatic relations with Moscow.