US Undersecretary of Defense visits Minister Díaz Morfa

The Dominican Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa, held a meeting with Daniel P. EriksonDeputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Western Hemisphere of the United States, in which they reviewed the collaboration of both countries to face common threats in the Caribbean region.

Drug trafficking, smuggling, border security and irregular migratory flows were some of the topics analyzed in the meeting high-level, which took place at the Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cybersecurity and Intelligence Center (C5i) of the Ministry of Defense (Mide).

The senior American official, who is responsible for US security and defense policy for the region, which includes 34 nations, including Canada, Mexico and the countries of Central America, the Caribbean and South America, was received by all members of the Dominican military high command.

According to a press release, the meeting reviewed the strategic, operational and tactical capabilities, and the resources of the Armed Forces of the Dominican Republic, to address these threats and other crimes. The experience and contribution of the Dominican military to the containment of the pandemic caused by COVID-19 was also analyzed.

“These meetings contribute to strengthening the existing ties of friendship and cooperation between the Dominican Government and that of the United States of America, and their armed forces,” highlights the Mide information note.

Erickson was accompanied by Lieutenant Colonels Greg Johnson, Defense Attaché at the US Embassy; Abdiel Rosado, head of the Office of Cooperation and Security, and Major Jacob Mormón, attaché of the US Army.

Next to Minister Diaz Morfa The general commanders of the three forces were present; Major Generals Julio Ernesto Florián Pérez from the Army, Leonel Amílcar Muñoz Noboa from the Air Force, and Vice Admiral Gustavo Betances Hernández, from the Navy, among other senior officers.