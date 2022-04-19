US university cancels lecture on bitcoin by Vice President Ulloa

The presentation on bitcoin that Salvadoran Vice President Félix Ulloa was invited to speak this week It was canceledreported today the Latin American Leadership Society of the University of California at Berkeley, organizer of the event, through a statement.

The letter indicates that Ulloa’s invitation to the event generated unrest among organized students in students at the American Center for Empowerment (CAFE, for its acronym in English) who on April 13 had made their discontent public in a letter.

After taking some time to reflect we have decided to cancel our event on the 21st and we will no longer bring the Vice President of El Salvador to speak on the topic of bitcoin.” expresses the organizer’s statement.

The organizer indicated that the decision to invite Ulloa was not taken lightly and acknowledges that there is controversy surrounding the figure of Vice President Ulloa.

In addition, it emphasizes that the objective was to create a space for dialogue and not for division.

CAFE had expressed its opposition to Ulloa’s participation in rejecting President Nayib Bukele’s management, the presentation was entitled “Challenges and Opportunities in Latin America: Bitcoin and the economy of El Salvador.”

“We are canceling this event because we don’t want to create more division, unrest or instability,” expressed the organizing entity.

Instead, the university students raised the possibility of questioning the alleged pact of the Bukele administration with the gangs and the arbitrariness that arose within the framework of the emergency regime.

We fully recognize that additional consultation should be conducted with other organizations, specifically those that feel directly affected, before bringing in a controversial person to speak to our community.” Added the organizer

The body of law that endorsed bitcoin as legal currency in El Salvador was approved by the Legislative Assembly, with an official majority, in the early hours of June 9, 2021, just three days after President Bukele announced it and amidst accusations of lack of study of the project. The so-called Bitcoin Law came into force on September 7.

