US urges China to stop ″provocative″ military moves to de-escalate | Policy | D.W.

“The Chinese can do a lot to reduce tensions simply by stopping these provocative military exercises and ending the rhetoric,” US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Friday.

He also urged China to keep the lines of communication open. The Asian giant canceled this Friday the telephone calls between the leaders of the military commands and the working meetings between the defense portfolios of both powers, as well as those of the Military Maritime Security Consultation Mechanism, in retaliation for Pelosi’s visit.

This means that there is no longer a mechanism of trust between the Armed Forces of both superpowers at a time when the levels of tension in the Taiwan Strait are at a level not seen since the 1990s.

Kirby added that “not all channels of communication between military leaders are closed.”

According to Kirby, this issue was one of the issues that were addressed on Thursday during the meeting that the White House had with the Chinese ambassador in Washington, Qin Gang, whom the US summoned after the Chinese authorities began military maneuvers with live fire around Taiwan.

VT (efe, afp)