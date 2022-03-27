US warns North Korea may have other weapons ‘in reserve’

The United States warned on Friday that North Korea may have “other things in reserve” after the launch of a new international ballistic missile with which the regime considers itself prepared for “a long-term confrontation” with the North American power.

Pyongyang released Thursday for the first time since 2017 an intercontinental missile at full rangewhich went higher and farther than any projectile previously tested by this nuclear-capable country.

The test of the “new type of intercontinental ballistic missile”, the Hwasong-17was carried out under the “direct guidance” of leader Kim, the KCNA agency said.

This shot is part of a strategy of “provocation that has been developed in recent months and that will continue. We think that there are probably other things in reserve”estimated the American adviser for National Security, Jake Sullivan.

His country asked the United Nations Security Council for a “resolution to update and strengthen the sanctions regime” against Pyongyang, but Moscow and Beijing ruled out steps in this direction.

Chinese ambassador Zhang Jun even advocated “timely sanctions relief,” with which Washington had to settle for a statement issued by 15 countries condemning the launch.

The Hwasong-17 is a gigantic intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) first shown on parade in October 2020 and dubbed a “monster missile” by analysts.

Kim assured that the new weapon “will perform its mission as a powerful deterrent against nuclear war” and “make the world clearly aware of the power of our strategic armed forces,” according to statements collected by KCNA.

With its launch, the country is “fully prepared for a long-term confrontation with the US imperialists,” he added.

The test sparked outrage among neighboring countries and the United States, which has enacted new sanctions against entities and individuals in North Korea and Russia accused of “transferring sensitive items to the missile program.”

Kim’s Supervision

State media on Friday showed images of Kim, in his usual black leather jacket and sunglasses, walking on the airport tarmac in front of the long missile or celebrating with his teammates the successful firing.

“The missile, launched from Pyongyang International Airport, traveled at a maximum altitude of 6,248.5 km and flew 1,090 km for 4,052 seconds before accurately impacting a predefined area in open water” in the Sea of ​​Japan, KCNA said. .

Japan assured that the projectile fell within its exclusive economic maritime zone.

The South Korean military put the missile’s range at 6,200 kilometers, much longer than the estimate for the Hwasong-15, which Pyongyang tested in October 2017.

North Korea has made “significant qualitative progress,” security analyst Ankit Panda told AFP.

“The North Koreans are on the threshold of significantly increasing the threat to the United States,” he warned, noting that this ICBM can carry multiple warheads and more easily evade missile defense systems.

The G7, the European Union and the UN denounced that the trial violated Security Council resolutions.

Breaking of the moratorium

Despite heavy international sanctions over its weapons and nuclear program, North Korea has deployed a dozen tests so far this year.

Pyongyang had officially suspended long-range missile and nuclear tests while Kim was engaged in high-profile negotiations with former US President Donald Trump, which collapsed in 2019 and have been stalled ever since.

In the past week, South Korea reported a failed test from the same airport of Pyongyang in which the projectile would have exploded over the sky of the capital. Analysts assured that it was the Hwasong-17.

KCNA said the latest test showed the weapon met “design requirements” and could be used “in times of war.”

“This test seems to make up for the failed launch last week,” Soo Kim, an analyst at the Rand Corporation and a former CIA worker, told AFP. “The regime seems quite satisfied with the result,” she added.

These developments come on the eve of the 110th anniversary of the birth of Kim Il Sung, founder of the country and grandfather of the current leader, on April 15, a type of anniversaries that Pyongyang usually celebrates demonstrating military might.

They also come at a time of international and regional instability due to the conflict in Ukraine and the transition period in South Korea until the inauguration of the elected president, Yoon Suk-yeol, in May.