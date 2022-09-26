US warns of ‘forceful’ response if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine

The United States National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, warned this Sunday that Washington will respond “strongly” if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

“We have communicated this to the Kremlin directly, privately and at very high levels. The use of nuclear weapons will have catastrophic consequences for Russia. The United States and our allies would respond forcefully and we have been clear and specific about what it would entail,” Sullivan said in a statement. interview on CBS.

Sullivan has indicated that Russian President Vladimir Putin “has used the nuclear card at various times in this conflict” and the US administration “takes very seriously the possible use of nuclear weapons for the first time since World War II.”

Zelensky has also appeared on CBS to warn that he is not bluffing. “Maybe yesterday it was a bluff. Now it could be a reality. He wants to scare the whole world,” she said.

Regarding the extension of the nuclear protection umbrella to the separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, Sullivan has assured that he does not intimidate them and that they will continue “supporting Ukraine in the defense of its democracy.” Thus, he recalled that the United States has delivered weapons to kyiv worth 15,000 million dollars, including anti-aircraft systems and hundreds of artillery shells.