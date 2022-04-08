US warns of “massive overdoses” from drugs laced with fentanyl

The top US drug enforcement agency warned Wednesday of a rise in cases of “mass overdoses” involving drugs such as cocaine laced with deadly doses of fentanyl.

In a letter to law enforcement authorities in the United States, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) cited seven incidents since January in which multiple people overdosed and died in the same location after unintentionally ingesting doses of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid. .

“In the last two months alone, there have been at least seven confirmed cases of massive overdoses throughout the United States (…), resulting in 29 overdose deaths,” the DEA recorded in the letter.

“Many of the victims of these massive overdoses thought they were using cocaine and had no idea they were actually taking fentanyl.”

The DEA cited a Jan. 28 case in which 10 people on the same Washington city block overdosed after taking crack cocaine laced with fentanyl. Nine out of ten died.

On March 4 at a homeless shelter in Austin, Texas, 21 people overdosed and three died after using crack cocaine and methamphetamines that included fentanyl.

Other cases like these of overdoses occurred in South Florida, Colorado, Nebraska and Missouri, revealing the magnitude of the problem.

“Fentanyl is highly addictive, found in all 50 states, and drug traffickers are increasingly mixing it with other types of drugs – in powder or pill form – in an effort to increase addiction and attract repeat buyers,” he said. the DEA.

The agency says traffickers are putting fentanyl in counterfeit prescription pills like OxyContin, Percocet and Vicodin, which are popular with addicts.

Fentanyl – which is cheaper to make and deadly in small amounts – and other synthetic opioids were involved in two-thirds of the 105,000 overdose deaths in the United States in 2021 (through October).

The agency instructed local authorities to assume that fentanyl is present in any drug they come across.