US Warns Russia Could Use Chemical Weapons in Ukraine – NBC4 Washington

WASHINGTON — The administration of President Joe Biden publicly warned on Wednesday that Russia could try to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine as the White House rejected Russian statements about illegal development of chemical weapons in the country it has invaded.

This week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused Ukraine, without presenting any evidence, of operating chemical and biological weapons laboratories on its territory with the support of the United States.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki called Russia’s claim “absurd” and said it could be part of an attempt by Moscow to lay the groundwork for using such weapons of mass destruction against Ukraine. .

“This is all a blatant plan by Russia to try to justify its new premeditated, unprovoked and unwarranted attack on Ukraine,” Psaki tweeted on Wednesday.

“Now that Russia has made these false claims, and China has apparently backed this propaganda, we should all be vigilant about the possibility of Russia using chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or staging a false flag operation using them.”

For months, the United States has warned of Russia’s “false flag” operations to create a pretext for invasion.

Wednesday’s warning hinted that Russia may be trying to create a justification for escalating the conflict that began two weeks ago and whose Russian advance has met stronger-than-anticipated Ukrainian resistance.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby called the Russian claim “a bunch of nonsense” on Wednesday.

The international community has determined for years that Russia has previously used chemical weapons to carry out assassination attempts against enemies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, including opponent Alexey Navalny and former spy Sergei Skripal.

Russia also supports the Syrian government, which has used chemical weapons against its people in a decade-long civil war.

When asked about these claims by a Russian journalist, United Nations spokesman Stéphane Dujarric replied: “At this time we have no information confirming these reports or these accusations about these types of laboratories.”

“Our colleagues from the World Health Organization, who have been working with the Ukrainian governments, said that they are not aware of any activity by the Ukrainian government that does not adhere to its obligations under international treaties, including those relating to to chemical or biological weapons,” added Dujarric.

Russia has a long history of spreading disinformation about US biological weapons research. In the 1980s, Russian intelligence spread the conspiracy theory that the United States had created HIV in a laboratory.

More recently, Russian state media have spread theories about dangerous research in laboratories in Ukraine and Georgia.