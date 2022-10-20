US warplanes intercepted Russian bombers near Alaska

WASHINGTON.- Planes of F-16 fighter from United States intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace near the state of Alaska on Tuesdaysaid the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad).

The Tu-95 bombers were intercepted after “enter and operate within the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone”Norad said in a statement.

The Russian planes “remained in international airspace and did not enter the airspace of the United States or Canada”, specified the North American command.

The air defense identification zone (known by the acronym ADIZ) is a perimeter in which air traffic is monitored by the armed forces of one or more countries, beyond their national airspace, to have extra reaction time in the event of a hostile maneuver.

While tensions are high between the United States and Russia over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Norad said the bombers they were not considered a threat or a provocation. “Norad tracks and positively identifies foreign military aircraft entering ADIZ” and “routinely monitors foreign aircraft movements and, as necessary, escorts them from ADIZ,” the statement said.

Russia often holds military exercises at this time of year, which include ballistic missile tests, although it was not clear if the presence of the bombers was related to the exercises. Russian aircraft interceptions in the area, which is close to the country’s eastern border, are relatively frequent.

AFP Agency

THE NATION

