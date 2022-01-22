US weapons land in Kiev, London takes sides too – World

The US has sent a new shipment of military aid to Ukraine, including ammunition. A US cargo plane landed in Kiev last night with 90 tons of materials: the US embassy in Ukraine announced it on Twitter. Tass reports it. “The first cargo for assistance to Ukraine recently decided by President Biden arrived tonight. The cargo includes about 90 tons of lethal materials, including ammunition for Ukraine’s defenders on the front line,” writes the embassy, ​​recalling that the US provided military aid worth over $ 650 million last year.

Great Britain also takes sides: Defense Minister Wallace will receive his Russian colleague Shoigu in London.

The German foreign ministry is reportedly working on a plan to evacuate employees of the German embassy from Kiev in the event of a further Russian-induced escalation in Ukraine. That’s what Bild writes. The tabloid says the US is already in a “more concrete” phase and should start the evacuation of its diplomatic headquarters as early as Monday.

On Monday there will be a videoconference meeting between EU foreign ministers and US Secretary of State Blinken.