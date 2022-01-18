US weather, winter storm becomes deadly: up to 71cm of snow in Ohio and winds of 110km / h on the coast, over 200,000 people without electricity

The intense winter storm, which is affecting many areas of the eastern half of the United States, became deadly, having wreaked havoc on the streets, causing hundreds of accidents and leaving hundreds of thousands of people without electricity.

The storm started before the weekend January 15-16 in Midwest. Des Moines International Airport received 36.3cm of snow while the surrounding areas of Iowa received at least 30cm of snow. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, numerous accidents occurred on Interstate 35 on the morning of January 15, and many other vehicles spun or stopped due to the snowstorm that created dangerous driving conditions on the roads.

At the beginning of the weekend, in Arkansas Heavy snow has been reported, with several areas of the state reporting approx 13cm of snow. Although no snow has accumulated, light snow flakes have been recorded up to Dallas, in Texas. The highest snowfall total was recorded in Valley Springs, Arkansas, with a total of 35.5cm of snow. Other areas in the south have registered as well 30cm of snow, including East Flats, North Carolina. Leesburg, Mississippi, recorded 23cm of snow, while Clarksville, Georgia recorded 14.2cm.

Although during the wave of bad weather, snowflakes fell in the area of Atlanta, were not enough to be considered measurable snow and thus put an end to the area’s snowless series. Some snowflakes fell in the city, as well as outside the city, but without accumulation. There has been no measurable snowfall in Atlanta in 1,460 days, making it the second longest series on record. If the city arrived on February 4 without accumulating snow, it would set a new record for the longest series without measurable snow.

While snow, sleet and freezing rain were major concerns across the US Southeast, Sunday, January 16 in Florida it was the tornadoes that caused damage. Three people were injured when a tornado EF2 landed near Fort Myers. The tornado generated wind speeds of up to 190km / h. More than 100 houses were damaged when the tornado followed a 1.9km trajectory. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), numerous tornadoes also developed on the opposite coast in southeastern Florida on Sunday.

As the winter storm continued to produce snow and ice, blackouts, flight cancellations and accidents multiplied. In North Carolina, authorities said the storm played a role in death of two people in an incident on Sunday, January 16, NBC News reported. A two-person vehicle rolled off the road on Interstate 95 and hit some trees: both driver and passenger were killed instantly.

Also in North Carolina, due to icy roads, an articulated truck slipped off the bridge of Highway 147 in Durham, leaving the vehicle hanging from the overpass: the driver was taken to the hospital and should be in good condition.

The storm affected not only road traffic, but also air traffic. Beyond 1,220 flights inbound and outbound from North Carolina’s Charlotte Douglas International Airport were canceled on Sunday, accounting for 95 percent of flights departing from Charlotte and 92 percent of flights arriving that day. Air traffic problems continued until Monday 17, albeit to a lesser extent. About a third of flights scheduled to depart from Charlotte were canceled, as were 29% of flights scheduled to arrive in Queen City. With combined arrivals and departures, around 430 flights were canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Monday.

More than 200,000 people were left without electricity in the eastern United States. Both North and South Carolina top the list for the most power outages, with both states reporting over 31,000 customers with no service. By the evening of Monday, January 17, power had been restored in several locations.

As the storm moved north in Virginia, the police responded to 482 accidents and 486 other broken down vehicles, according to the Virginia State Police. No casualties were reported as a result of road accidents.

During the night from Sunday to Monday, the storm moved to the northeast, discharging more than 30cm of snow in some areas. The winter storm, combined with the lake effect snow, has discharged 71cm of snow ad Ashtabula, Ohio, e 57cm to Harpersfield, Ohio.

Other important total amounts of snow emerged from the internal Northeast: 41cm have been registered in Buffalo, New York (nearly doubled the old 21cm daily record set in 1958). Kenmore, New York, recorded a total of 57.9cm. Right near the state line between Ohio and Pennsylvania, Cherry Hill, Pennsylvania, has come to 40.6cm of snow and Deerfield, in New Hampshire, at 22.8cm. A Moon, in Pennsylvania, they fell 23cm of snow while a surprising amount of snow fell in Harborcreek, also in Pennsylvania, with a total of 55.9cm.

Coastal areas such as Long Island, the Connecticut coast, and Rhode Island were on the wet and windy side of the storm and as a result, they received mostly rain and strong winds. Many coastal towns have had flooding roads since the high tide coincided with the strong winds. Captree State Park, on Long Island’s south coast, experienced wind gusts of 111km / h. A wind speed of 105km / h was recorded in Narragansett, Rhode Island, while Norwalk, Connecticut recorded twenty’s 100km / h.

Mount Washington Observatory is known for its extreme weather conditions. With this snowstorm, conditions at the top of the 1,916-meter-high mountain in New Hampshire were blizzard-like with winds up to 225km / h.