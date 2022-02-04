US weather, winter storm brings snow and ice to Texas: over 30cm in the Midwest and 350,000 homes without electricity, deadly tornado in Alabama

A big winter storm has already left about 350,000 homes and businesses from Texas to the Ohio Valley without power, while the freezing rain and the snow they weighed down the tree branches and the power lines. At the moment, it is the ice that has a huge impact on traffic and electricity service in the Northeast of the United States. The storm began on Tuesday, Feb.1 and swept across the country during the week, causing a deadly tornado in Alabama on Thursday Feb.3 and discharging more than 30cm of snow in parts of the Midwest. Rare snowfall with measurable accumulations and blackouts also occurred in parts of Texas. Some schools and universities across the storm-affected area remained closed due to poor weather conditions.

Along the warmer side of the storm, in theAlabama western, a tornado struck a rural area on the afternoon of Thursday 3 February, killing one person found under the rubble, and seriously injuring three others. One house was badly damaged.

Beyond 51cm of snow have been reported in the Rocky Mountains southern, while beyond 30cm they fell in areas of Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. Beyond 9,000 flights in the United States scheduled for Thursday or Friday were canceled, as well as more than 2,000 cancellations on Wednesday. The Ohio Valley was particularly hard hit Thursday, with 211 flight cancellations at Cincinnati / Northern Kentucky International Airport.

Most of the homes and businesses without electricity were in Tennessee and Ohio. As of today, approximately 131,000 customers of the Tennessee were without electricity, of which more than 125,000 in the area of Memphis. Teams are hard at work removing trees and downed power lines on the streets of Memphis. It could take days for the electricity to be restored to the city. Robert Knecht, director of public works for Memphis, said there are 225 felled trees on city streets. Nearly 83,000 people were left without electricity in Ohio.

In Texas, the return of sub-zero temperatures raised concern, a year after the catastrophic February 2021 freeze that devastated the state’s power grid for days, resulting in hundreds of deaths in one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history. Governor Greg Abbott said the power grid was holding up and is on track to have more than enough power to weather the storm. Texas had about 15,000 power outages today, so that’s a far cry from the 4 million outages in 2021. Abbott and local officials said yesterday’s outages were due to high winds or ice on the transmission lines. , not to grid failures.

The storm came in the wake of last weekend’s cyclone nor’easter, which brought blizzards to many parts of the east coast, even burying large cities like New York and Boston.