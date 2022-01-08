US work creaks Ma Biden: “Strong recovery”

Joe Biden has no doubts: “This is a historic day for our economy.” It seems to resent Donald Trump when he extolled the magnificent and progressive fortunes of the labor market. Moreover, it is on that ground that the elections are won, and to a Biden in a crisis of consensus and who is counting the weeks that still separate him from the mid-team vote, it does not seem true that the unemployment rate fell in December in the USA to 3.9%, not far from the historic record of 3.5% established in February 2020.

Such euphoria is understandable as it is probably excessive. In fact, the tenant of the White House is silent on the just 199 thousand new jobs created last month, well below the expectations of analysts who bet on 450 thousand. It is another weak heartbeat of the stars and stripes economy, after 210,000 hires in November, which could have been even weaker if the leisure and hospitality sector – the most sensitive to Covid restrictions – had not churned out 53,000 new ones. jobs. With Omicron in circulation, it will not be easy to replicate certain figures.

But if this is the shadowy balance that comes from the surveys carried out in companies, the survey carried out among families tells another story: that of an increase of over 650 thousand workers and a decrease of almost half a million of those who are fun. Another America. And this is the narrative that Biden wants to ride when he argues that the jobs created are proof “that my plan for the economy is working” and when he remarks that under his presidency, 6.4 million jobs have been added. of work, “a record since 1939. The decline in unemployment in one year – added – was the largest in the history of the United States”.

The Federal Reserve sees things from the same angle. The fall in unemployment (to 7.3%, however, if we include discouraged workers and those who work part-time because they are forced) and the strong growth in wages in a year (+ 4.7%) are two perfect assists to justify the urgency to raise interest rates next March. “I am confident that the Fed will ensure that inflation does not take root and that it will hit the target of maximum employment,” the side of Biden.

This optimism can be contrasted with a fact: at the beginning of January the number of people infected with Covid has already increased by 440% compared to December. Which means more workforce shortages in offices and factories, further demands for wage increases and, looking ahead, an economic slowdown that could prevent Jerome Powell from tightening the monetary policy bolts as early as the spring. It also remains to be understood how Eccles Building intends to proceed with the reduction of its budget, amounting to 8 trillion billion. But this is a story that has yet to be written.