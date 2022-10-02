US would know if Russia is preparing a nuclear attack, experts say

The US would find out in time if Russia was preparing a nuclear attack on Ukraine and Moscow may well want it known, nuclear weapons experts say

Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken of resorting to nuclear weapons if he sees threats to Russia’s “territorial integrity” or existence.

Moscow’s declaration on Friday to annex four partially occupied regions of Ukraine meant Russia was considering resorting to nuclear weapons in the event of attacks on claimed territory.

That eventual escalation would likely be done with a small tactical nuclear weapon, perhaps launched on a short-range Iskander ballistic missile, experts say.

Although military analysts play down Moscow’s threats for now and US officials say they see no such signs, several Western countries are closely watching whether real atomic threats emerge.

Where the bombs?

The preparation of an attack would be evident, Pavel Podvig, a researcher at the UN Disarmament Research Institute in Geneva, told AFP.

The institute in 2017 mapped 47 nuclear storage sites across Russia. Those sites are constantly monitored by intelligence and military surveillance satellites from the United States and other countries.

Podvig says that Russia deployed its long-range or strategic nuclear warheads on land, in missiles, bombers and submarines.

But its non-strategic or tactical nuclear weapons, numbering some 2,000, are stored and not mounted on delivery vehicles like the Iskander, according to Podvig.

“There are no Iskanders rolling around with nuclear warheads. These weapons are in storage,” he said.

How to know?

“I trust that the United States would perceive the Russian readiness to use nuclear weapons,” Mark Cancian, a former US official who worked on nuclear issues and is now a fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, told AFP.

The signals would also come from preparatory actions by ground forces, such as the delivery of protective equipment, for example. “All of that would be visible,” she pointed out.

Podvig said that Moscow, like Washington, has had disciplined management of its nuclear warheads for decades, and that management system is quite strong and visible.

“We’re pretty sure there are no hidden facilities,” he said.

“Nuclear weapons need a certain structure, trained people and maintenance. That cannot be left to chance,” he said.

“Technically, you can sneak a couple of bombs out of storage,” he said. But that carries risks, including preemptive strikes from the West.

“The Russians will not be certain that they were not detected. It is a kind of game of chance,” Podgiv said.

Moreover, he added, it is even likely that Russia wants the West to see such preparations and take them as a warning.

notice to the world

Weeks before the February 24 invasion, the United States warned kyiv and its allies of Russian intentions to invade Ukraine for the apparent purpose of deterring Moscow.

Would Washington warn the world if it detected that Russia was planning a nuclear attack? Doing so could create panic not only in Ukraine but in other areas that could be affected by radioactive fallout.

The alarm, moreover, could be global in scope if people expect an escalation into a transcontinental nuclear war.

Surely the United States would warn its allies and other powers, including China and India, to pressure Moscow to desist on pain of international isolation.

Washington is also likely to consider issuing public warnings to increase pressure on Russia, according to Podvig.

“The strategy has to be based on isolation. We have to reinforce how unacceptable this is, it’s criminal,” he said. “That message can have deterrent value,” she added.