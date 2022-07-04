USA: 10-year-old Ohio girl who was raped denied abortion | news today

An abortion rights protester holds a sign that reads ‘Abort the Supreme Court’ during a protest following the US Supreme Court decision. Photo: ETIENNE LAURENT

A 10-year-old girl was denied an abortion in Ohio after the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade, and revoked the right to access abortion at the federal level. This case, as mentioned by some local media, demonstrates the impacts of the high court’s decision, which, in addition, opened the door for each state to decide what to do in dealing with the management of the interruption of pregnancy.

After the Court’s ruling, an activation law came into force in Ohio that prohibits abortion after six weeks of gestation. Caitlin Bernard, an OB/GYN from Indianapolis, said she got a call from a colleague in Ohio who specializes in child abuse, asking for help. “Now this doctor had a 10-year-old patient in the office who was six weeks and three days pregnant,” reads local media USA Today.

Indiana lawmakers have yet to ban or restrict abortion, but may do so later this month when the legislature meets in a special session. “It’s hard to imagine that in just a few weeks we won’t be able to provide that care,” Bernard told the Columbus Dispatch.

This doctor explained that there is a sharp increase in the number of patients who come to her clinics for abortions from neighboring states. In this way, the 10-year-old girl was able to travel to Indiana to access an abortion.

As abortion bans take effect across the country, more and more women are seeking to leave their states so they can get abortion pills. In fact, before Roe vs. Wade, it was known that at least 33 million women of reproductive age were at risk of losing access to abortion.

And things seem to get worse by the day: The Texas Supreme Court, for example, allowed a 1925 law banning abortion to go into effect in the state, overturning a court ruling that had blocked it a few years ago, the New York Times reported. This law, which punished those who performed abortions, went into effect automatically, said Ken Paxton, state attorney general.

