USA, 15-year-old high school killer in Michigan will be judged as an adult

The 15-year-old will be judged as an adult accused of opening fire at Oxford High School, a Michigan high school on the outskirts of Detroit, resulting in the death of four students and the wounding of others seven. Ethan Crumbley, this is his name, will have to answer for multiple murder and terrorism despite not being of majority age yet. The reasons that prompted him to carry out that massacre have not yet been clarified. The authorities are not unbalanced on the reasons for the gesture but are reasonably “confident” that they can prove that it was a premeditated murder in detail. Prosecutor Karen McDonald also explained it: “There are many digital evidence traces left on social networks.”

According to the images from the internal circuit cameras, Crumbley came out of a bathroom and started shooting among the 15 and 20 shots in the corridor he was in, apparently “at random” according to investigators. The pistol he operated with, a Sig Sauer .9 caliber, had been bought by his father a few days earlier. Meanwhile, a fourth student who had been seriously injured after the massacre. This is Justin Shilling, 17 years. The other three students killed were identified as Hana St. Juliana (14 years), Madisyn Baldwin (17 years) and Tate Myre (16 years), the latter died in the police car while being transported to the hospital.

Read also: