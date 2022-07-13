USA: 2 dead and 4 injured in shootings at 7-Eleven stores

Two people were killed and three wounded in shootings before dawn Monday at four 7-Eleven stores in Southern California, authorities said.

At least three of the four shootings are believed to be linked to the same shooter.

The shootings appear to have occurred during robberies or attempted robberies at those four stores on July 11 (or 7/11), a day when national brand 7-Eleven celebrates its 95th birthday by giving away free Slurpee drinks.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones,” 7-Eleven Inc. said in a statement. “We are gathering information about this terrible tragedy and working with local police.”

Investigators were still unclear about the motive for the shootings in the cities of Riverside, Santa Ana, Brea and La Habra, or why the acts of violence occurred on July 11, a date identical to the name of the chain store. .

“I think the only person who could answer that would be the suspect,” said Police Officer Ryan Railsback, a spokesman for the Riverside Police Department, where the first shooting occurred around 1:50 a.m. “In no way can it be a coincidence that it happened on July 11 and the stores are called 7-Eleven.”