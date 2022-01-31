Usa 2024, Trump: “If I run and win, I will grant pardon for the condemned on January 6”

The former US president, Donald Trump, has promised that, if elected in 2024, he will forgive the insurgents who attacked Congress on January 6, 2021. The tycoon announced it on Saturday night at his rally in Conroe, Texas. “We will do another thing – he told the supporters, amid applause – many people ask me: if I run and win, we will treat these people honestly on January 6″. «We will treat them honestly – he continued – and if this requires forgiveness, we will give it to him. Because they were treated unfairly. ” The reference is to the assault of thousands of people who, on January 6 last year, stormed the headquarters of the American Congress, moved by the false accusations of fraud launched by the then president. One of the policemen who had tried to stop them died the next day from his injuries. Four other officers took their own lives in the following days. A woman, a veteran of the Marines, who had tried to break down a door, was killed by the security of the Congress. For those facts, more than seven hundred people have been indicted.