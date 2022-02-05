Usa, 22-year-old African American killed in his home by two agents in Minneapolis: he was in bed under the covers. The police: “he had a gun”

A 22 year old African American was killed in his apartment Minneapolis – the same city as George Floyd – from two policemen who had raided a search for an investigation for homocide. In the images taken from bodycam of agents – disseminated by Cnn – you see the agents who enter screaming “Police, search!” And they shoot in cold blood to a man who is in read under covers and appears to have one pistol in hand. The 22-year-old, his name was Amir Lockewas not the target of the search and his name did not appear in the warrant.

In the images you can see some agents who put a key in the door of an apartment before breaking in screaming “hands, hands, hands!”, While the others order “lie down on this fucking floor!”, Approaching a sofa bed where the man is wrapped in sheets. An agent gives a football at the sofa and the young African American tries to get up, apparently brandishing a gun, according to a frame isolated by investigators. So he shoots him, three shots dry and fatal, exploded by a policeman later identified as Mark Hanneman and immediately suspended pending the outcome of the investigations.

Lawyers for the man’s family claim he was in legal possession of his firearm. A civil rights attorney, Nekima Levy Armstrong, reports that the family told her that Locke did not live in the blitz apartment, so the police were not looking for him. For Locke’s parents it was the police “An execution”. Speaking of the son, the couple described him as a person respectful of the police and said they had taught him how to behave with agents given the danger of “unarmed black men”. “My son was the victim of an execution on February 2” and “now his dreams have been destroyed,” said the father.

During one of those controversial searches called ‘no-knock warrant’or without noticehe also died Breonna Taylor in 2020 a Louisville, Kentucky. A drama that rekindles the controversy over methods of intervention of the police and that turns the spotlight back on a police department already under fire for the death of Floyd. Especially since the victim was not named in the search warrant and therefore was not the object of the blitz. The prosecutor has guaranteed an investigation “Right and complete” while the Democratic governor Tim Walz admitted that more needs to be done to avoid abuse and police incidents. Last summer, Minneapolis amended its ‘no-knock warrants’, requiring agents to announce their presence and the reason for the search before entering. It didn’t happen with Locke.