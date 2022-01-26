USA, a BOMB CYCLONE is about to unleash a Nor’Easter, and it will be terrible! SNOW and FROST by RECORD in NEW YORK »ILMETEO.it

Weather: USA, a CYCLONE BOMB is about to unleash a Nor’Easter, and it will be terrible! SNOW and FROST by RECORD in NEW YORK

SNOWY FUMES and HUGE ACCUMULATIONS over the United StatesIn this Crazy Winter in some countries history is being written. We all saw what happened to Athens And Istanbul (HERE videos) affected by record snow even in unusual places like beaches and islands.

Now it’s up to the USE rise to the fore in the weather reports: next weekend a real snow bomb promises to break all records in the Northeast, with phenomena right up to the coast.

As reported by the CNN ( https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/25/weather/noreaster-forecast-bomb-cyclone-weekend-storm/index.html ) is about the Nor’Easter, a terrible kind of disturbance (very extensive and intense) which develops along the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada. More precisely, it is a low pressure zone that revolves around a minimum located off the east coast of the United States. Around it, winds blow from the sea to the mainland, taking on a component from the North.

The depressions, in their movement, often approach the mainland, sometimes reaching it in the states of New England, also affecting the Atlantic provinces of Canada.

And that’s exactly what will happen according to the latest forecasts.

A storm it is therefore ready to hit the eastern states of North America, where adverse and crudely winter weather is expected. On the weekend the icy mass of air descending from the North Pole, daughter of the Canadian vortex, is ready to lower its latitude and is destined to cause upheaval: the joint for a noteworthy event will occur in conjunction with the ascent from the south of an intense disrupted system (cyclone) that it will flow along the eastern edge of the East coast of the United States and deepening along its path. here is the Nor’Easter.

The clash between the two air masses could be tremendous And provoke intense frost, storms and blizzards with gusty winds (80-120 km / h) up to the coastal areas of the states of New Brunswick, Maine, Massachusetts (Boston), Connecticut, Pennsylvania (Philadelphia), New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North and locally South Carolina.

On these areas, as we read in the details of an article published in the Washington Post, the population has already been alerted and the use of vehicles and any unnecessary movement is not recommended between Friday 28th and Sunday 30th January.

Accumulations of snow and ice could be massive until reaching 50/80 cm by early next week. That is why the alert was issued.

SNOW precipitation seen from two physico-mathematical models

Probable scenario of the snow that will fall on the WEEKEND

Cyclone bomb on the east coast of the United States. Real blizzards are coming