Usa, a steel bridge collapses in Pittsburgh on the day when Biden arrives in the city (talking about infrastructure). Ten wounded

I am ten the injured – three of whom were taken to hospital – due to the collapse of a bridge took place on Friday 28 January to Pittsburghin Pennsylvaniaa few hours before the US president’s visit to the city Joe Biden that he should have been talking about infrastructure. This was reported by the head of the city office of the Fire Brigade Darryl Jones, stating that none of the injured are in danger of life. There are three or four i vehicles involved. “The good thing at this point is that there have been no casualties,” the mayor said And Gainey. THE rescuers yes. I am dropped with the ropes for approx 46 meterswhile others have formed a chain Human to try to rescue several people from a bus remained poised in the void following the collapse. The bridge of Forbes Avenuewhich passes astride Frick Parkcollapsed around 6.50 in the morning local time (12.50 in Italy). The law enforcement account Pittsburgh Public Safety – which includes police, firefighters and emergency services – added that one gas piping it broke and there was a smell of gas in the air: this is why the supply was interrupted.

President Biden is expected in the city today to talk about the infrastructure plan from trillion dollars which also includes maintenance of the bridges. There Home White confirmed the visit: “Our team is in contact with state and local authorities on the ground as they continue to gather information on the causes of the collapse,” reads a statement, adding that Biden “is grateful to the first responders who rushed on site to assist motorists “. On the steel bridge owned by the city, built in 1970transit about 14,500 vehicles per dayaccording to a 2005 estimate. According to the National bridge inventory of the United States Department of Transportation, ainspection of September 2019 revealed that the facility was in bad conditions. A document on the state Department of Transportation website listed the bridge’s general condition as precarious, which, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, means “deterioration of primary structural elements has advanced.”

Authorities reported today that the last inspection was in September 2021 but that those reports are not currently available: the documents were requested by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. “It’s a terrible, surreal scene,” said the deputy governor of Pennsylvania, John Fetterman. “I hope it is a wake-up call to the country that we need to do these investments on infrastructure, ”he added.