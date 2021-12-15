Usa, a woman for the first time chief of the New York police – Corriere.it

from



Keechant Sewell, 49, chosen by new Mayor Adams to head America’s most famous department. She worked in narcotics and as a negotiator in hostage cases

The announcement will be made this morning but the news has already leaked from official sources and re-launched by the media.

New York will have its first female commissioner at the helm of the largest and best-known police department in the United States: the African American Keechant Sewell, 49, Nassau County Chief Detective. It was chosen by the elected mayor Eric Adams, with a past (himself) as a policeman.

In his 23 years with the uniform, Sewell worked in the Narcotics Section and as a negotiator in hostage kidnapping cases. In September, she was appointed chief of detectives in Nassau County (on Long Island).

The new mayor of New York, Eric Adams (the second African American to hold this position), was himself a police captain. He ran as a centrist in the Democratic party primary, promising to curb the rise of violence in the city on the one hand and the abuses of the security forces on the other. Adams wants to reintroduce the plainclothes police squads that had been abandoned Last year.

There were only women in the running for the position of boss, including Juanita Holmes, who currently leads the NYPD patrols, and Carmen Best, former Seattle police officer. In recent months Adams had said that one of the cornerstones of his program was the appointment of the first police chief in the Department’s 173-year history.

For the new boss, this is a big leap. Sewell comes from a department that has 2,400 uniformed agents in all, less than a third of the New York department of 35,000. Sources in the New York Times reveal that the new mayor was very impressed with Chief Sewell. He counted his experience in undercover work and the results of tests (among which also a mock press conference about the killing of an African American citizen disarmed by a white policeman).

The official announcement The appointment will take place today at Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City in Queens, the area where the new police chief spent her childhood and which still feels like “home.” Sewell, the third black person to head America’s most famous police department, will start his new job in January.