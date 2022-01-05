Usa, a woman in command of an American nuclear aircraft carrier

Captain Amy Bauernschmidt is the first woman to drive a nuclear aircraft carrier in the history of the US Navy, the Uss Abraham Lincoln, which sailed from San Diego to the Pacific on Monday. “There is no greater sense of responsibility than knowing that you have the trust of those who have chosen to protect our country,” he said as he took office and thanked his predecessor, Captain Walt Slaughter.

The carreer

Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Amy Bauernschmidt graduated from Divine Savior Holy Angels and graduated in Ocean Engineering from Annapolis Naval Academy in Maryland in 1994, the year Congress repealed the law that prevented women from lending. service on ships or combat aircraft. “That law absolutely changed my life,” Bauernschmidt told CBS’s Jan Crawford. “We were the first class to graduate knowing and feeling honored by the privilege of being able to serve alongside the rest of our comrades in combat.” By 2016, Bauernschmidt became Lincoln’s first female deputy commander. To her credit, the command of one Combat helicopter squadron and more than three thousand flight hours She was awarded the Defense Meritorius Service Medal, the Navy and Marines Corps Achievement Medal and the Navy / Marine Commendation Medal.