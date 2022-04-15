USA: a young mother is arrested for trying to strangle one of her children

A 22-year-old Hispanic mother was arrested in South Florida (USA) and charged with attempted murder for constriction of one of his minor children, to whom he caused serious injuries, the Police reported this Thursday.

Delanys Hernandez Alvarez was arrested Wednesday on a charge of attempted felony homicide causing injury to a minor and has already appeared in a Miami court, where Judge Mindy S Glazer Bail was set at $100,000 pending trial.

The investigation into Hernández Álvarez began after a man called the police warning that the young mother had said that she would commit suicide and harm her children so that her father “could not have them.”

According to homestead police (Southeast Miami-Dade County), several units responded to the Keys Cove community after receiving the call.

Officers found “a victim” there with red marks on her neck, so the Miami-Dade Fire Department dispatched its personnel and treated the minor at the scene.

According to local media, the Florida Department of Children and Families was notified about the incident.

In research

Television site 10 He noted that authorities suspect Delanys Hernandez Alvarez suffers from an undiagnosed mental illness.

At the bail hearing, the judge noted that the $100,000 represents the “right” amount for such a serious charge, but the detainee responded that she does not have that money.

The judge set the next hearing for 21 days.

Both the age and the sex and identity of the assaulted minor have not yet been made public.

The arrest of the Hispanic woman comes just one day after a mother also a resident of the county of Miami-Dade kill his two sons. (EFE)

