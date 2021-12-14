USA, after the devastating wake of TORNADO, RECORD HOT WAVE expected on many states and other tornadoes «3B Meteo

reading time

USA, after the tornadoes the anomalous heat arrives

A NEW EXTREME EVENT COMING FOR THE UNITED STATES – While the budget of the devastating tornado trail which hit the central states with at least 94 confirmed victims, hundreds of injured and still an unknown number of missing, the weather evolution is preparing to give a new extreme scenario to a large part of the US sector. Cold air of polar matrix prepares to descend from the North Pacific to the Northwest USA, it will bring cold and low snow share on the State of Washington, Oregon and even in California calling back very hot tropical air towards the central and northern states. Between Wednesday and Thursday an isotherm of + 15/20 ° C at 1500m will cross the entire United States from south to north, from Texas, Colorado, Nebraska, reaching Minnesota and the entire Great Lakes area. A wave of winter heat that could be Without precedents for extension and intensity.

Anomalies expected, up to 20/25 ° C above average

The temperatures they will rise abruptly until they even reach 20/25 ° C above average seasonal and this while extremely low temperatures and heavy snowfall will affect normally mild areas such as California. The news will not only be the 30 ° C that can be exceeded between Texas and New Mexico but the potential records which could indeed almost certainly affect the Great Lakes region. Chicago for example, it could beat its previous winter heat record reached on December 2, 1981 with 21 ° C. Under the lens too Kansas City. The heat will spread, albeit to a lesser extent also over southern Canada. The transit of this warm front will not be painless for some areas between the western and central states. An intense storm system it will develop within the cold sack and in contact with the hot air drawn from the south. New strong thunderstorms and even tornadic supercells this time they can hit the area of Rocky Mountains and the opposite plains of Colorado and New Mexico.

