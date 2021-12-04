Usa, agent of the Secret Service who protects Biden, is a huge hit on social media and ends up on CNN and The Late Show

High, blue trench coat open over a sweater and dark sunray Ray Bans. Depopulated on social networks, in particular on TikTok, what CNN has already dubbed the ‘hot’ agent of Secret Service that protects Joe Biden and who ended up in the spotlight when she accompanied him on vacation to the island of Nuntucket for Thanksgiving. The agent has also been compared to a vintage version of Tom Cruise in Top Gun.

The agent also aroused enthusiasm from the male audience. “Forget the president, the secret service looks good,” writes the tiktoker Matthew Notarangelo, the first to give the ‘breaking news’. “Honestly the best use of my taxes,” he echoes on the same social network Alex Peterkin. 007 also appeared on the popular comedy show ‘The Late Show’. “No comment” from the Secret service, which never reveals the names of its members. Imagine the cell phone number, for which his fans would make false cards.