USA: Anti-Chavistas criticize new immigration policy for Venezuelans announced by Joe Biden

Groups of opponents of the Nicolás Maduro regime in Venezuela criticized, on Thursday, the new immigration policy announced yesterday by the United States (USA) for citizens from the Caribbean country.

The new measures consist of the implementation of a program that gives legal status for two years to those who arrive by plane and the immediate expulsion of those who cross the border by Mexico and do not have a “sponsor”.

“Inhuman measures”



About, Miguel Pizarrocommissioner for Humanitarian Aid of the United Nations Organization, assured that creating “more obstacles and obstacles” for migrants “only strengthens risks such as human trafficking.”

“Venezuelan migrants flee the country because of hunger, because of institutional destruction, because of repression, not ‘for pleasure’. (…) Deporting Venezuelans is an inhuman act,” he said. Pizarro in your account Twitter.

In the same social network, the opponent David SmolanskiOAS commissioner, expressed concern about the possibility that Venezuelans, “victims of a regime designated by the UN for committing crimes against humanity, are returned to Mexico for trying to enter USA“.

In this sense, Juan Guaidó maintained, also through Twitterthat the migratory crisis “will only stop with the departure of the dictatorship” – alluding to the Government of Nicholas Maduro– and with the “return of democracy”.

“Each Venezuelan who is forced to migrate or take refuge in another country, as a result of the emergency generated by the Maduro dictatorship, hurts our souls,” Guaidó said, although he avoided criticizing the measures announced from Washington.

Thousands of Venezuelan immigrants arrested

Between October 2021 and August of this year, more than 150,000 Venezuelans have been arrested on the southern border of the North American country, almost triple the 50,499 detained in the same period last year.

The measure is intended to “reduce the number of people who arrive at the border” irregularly and create a “more orderly” migration process for Venezuelans fleeing the “humanitarian and economic crisis in their country,” he said Wednesday. a US government official.

To apply to the program and obtain legal status for two years, applicants must demonstrate that they have a sponsor who has legal immigration status in USA and prove that they have the necessary resources to support themselves during the time they are going to reside in the nation. (EFE)