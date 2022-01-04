Usa: At & t and Verizon agree to postpone the launch of 5G – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, JANUARY 04 – The US telephone giants At & T and Verizon have finally agreed to postpone the launch of 5G wireless services at the request of Transport Minister Pete Buttigieg and the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, Steve Dickson, who fear interference on the equipment on board the aircraft.



“We have agreed to a further delay of two weeks”, reads a note from the two companies which stresses that “aviation safety and 5G can coexist and we are confident that further collaborations and technical evaluations will alleviate any problems”.



The decision came after AT&T and Verizon’s initial refusal to delay the rollout of 5G technology, which had prompted airlines to threaten legal action.



According to industry representatives, a last-minute draft agreement was reached first with the telephone operator and then with Verizon to postpone the implementation of the new bands by fifteen days. (HANDLE).

