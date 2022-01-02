Usa: bad weather and Covid infections, canceled flights rise to 2,725 – Last Hour

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, 02 JAN – The flights canceled yesterday in the United States rose to 2,725, with air transport hampered by bad weather and the outbreak of Covid-19 infections linked to the Omicron variant.

In addition to the cancellations, which were more than half of the 4,618 that occurred globally, 6,072 domestic flights or to / from the US were delayed (11,136 those worldwide). The most affected US airline was SkyWest, which had to cancel 23% of its flight plan, followed by SouthWest (13%).

Global air transport remains severely slowed by Omicron. Many pilots and crew members are absent after contracting Covid-19 or in quarantine for having been in contact with positives, forcing airlines that don’t have enough staff to guarantee flights to cancel them. Around 7,500 flights were canceled by airlines around the world over the Christmas weekend. (HANDLE).