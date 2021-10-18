USA, bank accounts under scrutiny: the answer is Bitcoin

Bitcoin becomes an alternative to money in bank accounts, this is the sentiment that hovers on social networks after the initiative of the US president Joe Biden to have the IRS monitored all checking accounts over $ 600.

In reality, the proposal is also debatable for how it was narrated.

Can the IRS monitor checking accounts?

This is the first point to be made clear. The IRS, or the United States tax agency, cannot check all current account transactions. For reasons of privacyhowever, banks could not share that data. What banks can do is provide annual aggregate data, on flows that enter and exit, but certainly not all transactions.

However, there is also the debate $ 600 threshold. The proposal was in fact born for fighting tax evasion, especially of the richest. So why control the money flows of the average American? This too would find its own explanation: to prevent the “Scrooge Scrooge” made in the USA from dividing their assets into multiple accounts.

However, the proposal is far from being law. The hypothesis is to insert it in theInfrastructure Bill, which must be approved in the House after being passed to the Senate. Or in another bill.

The purpose of the IRS and the Biden administration is to bridge that gap from $ 166 billion a year in unpaid taxes.

The alternative to bank accounts: Bitcoin

What is certain is that a similar bill that arrives a few days after the publication of the Frsandora papers has infuriated the people of the web.

THE Pandora papers in fact they define themselves as one of the largest journalistic inquiries of the century: years of work for millions of documents that reveal how the powerful of the earth manage to avoid paying taxes by resorting to offshore legislation, the so-called tax havens.

Loading... Advertisements

On Twitter in particular, many users argue that the only way to avoid this injustice is to resort to Bitcoin. No one will ever ask how much money is held in a crypto wallet, or the amount of transactions. In fact, it is known that if government agencies want to, they can ask for the cooperation of centralized exchanges. It is different to use dex or decentralized wallets who have no authority over their leader.

Just this tightening of US policy, if anything will materialize, according to the people of the internet could lead to grow the use of Bitcoin.

At the moment all of this falls into political fiction and science fiction.

What is certain is that:

the Biden administration has declared war on tax evasion;

the Biden administration wants to closely monitor the cryptocurrencies of which t eme illicit uses;

at the moment there are no laws already in effect.

In short, we are still in the field of hypotheses and rumors.