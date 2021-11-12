Usa, Bannon indicted for outrage to Congress

Steve Bannon, the former strategist of Donald Trump who defied the subpoena of the commission investigating the events of January 6 on Capitol Hill, was indicted for contempt of Congress. If convicted, US media reports, Bannon risks up to a year behind bars and a fine of up to 100,000 dollars. According to reports from CNN, which cites a source close to the dossier, it should appear on Monday before the court. The case has been turned over to Trump-appointed District Judge Carl Nichols.

In refusing to testify, Bannon – who the day before the assault on Congress in his podcast had given precise indications of the will to sensational actions – had appealed to the executive privilege, invoked by Trump as former president to refuse to hand over to the commission. the documents of his administration.

Architect of the 2016 election victory, largely thanks to the activism of the far-right site Breibart he headed, Bannon then had a brief season as a strategist at the White House, from where he was fired in August 2017. Last year he was arrested and indicted by the feds for defrauding supporters of a campaign to raise private funds for the construction of the Wall on the Mexican border.