USA: Biden affirms that it is not rational to deport migrants to Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, said Tuesday that “it is not rational” to deport migrants arriving from those countries to Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua, and affirmed that he is working with Mexico to stop the flow of these arrivals.

The president assured the press at the White House that the situation on the border is “totally different” from what it was in the previous administration of Donald Trump (2017-2021), since “fewer migrants arrive from Central America and Mexico.”

“Now I am attentive to Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua. The possibility of sending them back to those countries is not rational,” said the Democratic leader, who added: “We are working with Mexico and other countries to see if we can stop the (migratory) flow.”

Faced with rumors that Republican governors could send undocumented migrants to the state of Delaware, where Biden resides, the president limited himself to responding mockingly: “Visit Delaware, it’s a beautiful state.”

Immigration has become one of the big issues in the November mid-term election campaign following the decision of some Republican governors to send groups of undocumented immigrants to states governed by Democrats to protest Biden’s immigration policy.

President Joe Biden waves before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, en route to a trip to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Gemunu Amarasinghe AP

Since April, the governor of Texas, Republican Greg Abbott, has regularly sent buses with migrants, most of them Venezuelan, to Washington, New York and Chicago in response to Biden’s attempt to rescind Title 42, a health policy that allowed express deportations of migrants at the border.

Last week, the governor of Florida, also a Republican Ron DeSantis, joined Abbott’s strategy by sending two planes with migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, an exclusive island in the state of Massachusetts.