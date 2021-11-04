Usa, Biden disaster in Virginia: triumph of the republicans

Denouncing racism Americans every other day just because they are white is not a good idea and after that resounding victory in Virginia of the Republican Glenn Youngkin perhaps Joe Biden and the Democratic Party will have understood this too. Progressives come out with broken bones from the first electoral contest that tests the mood of American public opinion in view of next year’s Midterm elections.

Joe Biden sinks in Virginia

In Virginia, a year ago, Biden had cut Donald Trump by ten percentage points and after just 12 months his candidate, outgoing governor Terry McAuliffe, lost with 48% of the vote against 51% of the challenger. The outcome proposed by some polls, which however no one really believed, reflects the opinion of the Americans on Biden’s work, criticized by as many as 57% of voters.

Youngkin’s victory is therefore above all Biden’s defeat. Also because McAuliffe had dragged the electorate of the Democratic Party to Virginia to campaign. Not only the president, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris also took the stage of the outgoing governor. The progressive star show was a noisy flop.

Youngkin copies Trump and triumphs

The voters of Virginia, in fact, did not take the bait of the rhetoric of the liberals, who throughout the election campaign did nothing but repeat slogans against Trump, painting Youngkin as a new orange. The Republican candidate as a seasoned politician did not see much with the tycoon, although he never denied him, and the American newspapers that today try to overturn the omelette using his victory to disqualify The Donald pretend not to see that Youngkin won using the best of the repertoire by Trump.

The Republican mocked the tics of radical environmentalists, focusing as much as possible on the need to renew the state’s infrastructure to possibly cope with the consequences of climate change, arguing the need not to damage the economy in the name of fighting global warming. Furthermore, starting from the rape that took place in Loudoun County, in the north of the state, he guaranteed that to limit the possibility of sexual abuse he will prohibit transgender people from using the toilets on the basis of “perceived” sex, rather than on the basis of anatomical one.

Never accuse Americans of racism

Youngkin, who also opposed the obligation to vaccinate and wear a mask to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, gained votes above all by criticizing the Critical Race Theory. In fact, during a debate, the Democrat McAuliffe, perfectly following the new liberal plot, had supported the teaching in schools of the theory according to which racism is systemic in the United States and therefore every white is considered racist only on the basis of the color of his skin. Likewise, every African American must be deemed a victim regardless. McAuliffe went so far as to say that “it is not up to parents to decide what their children should be taught in school.”

Youngkin has taken the ball by assuring that he will ban the teaching of Critical Theory of Race in schools and by sending a message of unity rather than division. In this way, not only was the vote of whites ensured, but also of suburban residents and Latinos.

Biden trembles over Midterm’s vote

If the victory of the Republicans in Virginia, and perhaps also in New Jersey, where the challenge will be decided by a handful of votes, is not the end of the Biden era, it certainly has sounded a strong alarm bell in the Democratic field. There are still 12 months left until Election day of 8 November 2022, where all the seats in the Chamber and 34 out of 100 in the Senate will be up for grabs. The president has time to catch up, but he will have to understand that politically correct slogans, hyper ideological measures and insults to Trump are not enough for Americans. Certainly not to Republican voters, but not to Democrats either.

@LeoneGrotti

Photo Ansa