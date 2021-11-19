Usa, Biden hands over power (during anesthesia) to Kamala Harris

The American president Joe Biden it temporarily relinquished its powers, and then resumed its institutional functions afterwards anesthesia which he underwent today to make a colonoscopy check-up at Walter Reed Medical Center. For the first time in history a woman, Kamala Harris, served as president of the United States, albeit for a few minutes.

This morning, the President will travel to Walter Reed Medical Center for a routine physical. – Jen Psaki (@PressSec) November 19, 2021

The White House spokesperson Jen Psaki made it known on Twitter. Biden «spoke with the vice president and the chief of staff of the White House at about 11.35 this morning. He was in good shape and has now resumed his duties, ”Psaki tweeted, adding that Biden will now complete the rest of the check up at Walter reed.

As prescribed by the Constitution, Biden had temporarily surrendered his powers to Vice President Kamala Harris for the duration of the anesthesia.

After the checkup at the Walter Reed hospital in Washington, President Joe Biden will return to the White House in the afternoon American time. This is what is stated in the updated agenda of the president.

Last updated: Friday 19 November 2021, 19:24



